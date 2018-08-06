Angels' Mike Trout Day to Day After Getting Cortisone Injection for Wrist Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 6, 2018

In this Sunday, May 28, 2017, photo, Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout stands on second after stealing the base during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. Trout injured his thumb on the play. If Trout has ever been concerned about his safety when stealing a base, it hasn't held him back. For him and many of baseball's best baserunners, it might not matter anyway. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that All-Star outfielder Mike Trout is day to day with right wrist soreness. 

The team added that he received a cortisone injection on Monday morning. He has sat out five straight games because of the injury. 

Trout called the injury "frustrating" on Sunday, per ESPN.com, adding that, "You don't want to be sitting on the bench watching your team out there."

Trout had his first significant injury last season, a torn thumb ligament that required surgery and kept him out of action for six weeks from May 29 through July 13

Losing Trout would leave an impossible void for manager Mike Scioscia to fill in the Angels' lineup. The 26-year-old is hitting .309 with 30 homers and 60 RBI this season.

In each of Trout's six full MLB seasons, he has never finished worse than fourth in AL MVP voting and has been named an All-Star.

While he remains injured, Eric Young Jr. will take his place in center field. 

Related

    Ankiel Announces MLB Comeback as Relief Pitcher

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ankiel Announces MLB Comeback as Relief Pitcher

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Mike Trout Is The God Of WAR

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mike Trout Is The God Of WAR

    Tony Chow
    via FiveThirtyEight

    George Springer (Thumb) Placed on DL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    George Springer (Thumb) Placed on DL

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    A's Acquire Mike Fiers from Tigers

    MLB logo
    MLB

    A's Acquire Mike Fiers from Tigers

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report