Angels' Mike Trout Day to Day After Getting Cortisone Injection for Wrist Injury

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that All-Star outfielder Mike Trout is day to day with right wrist soreness.

The team added that he received a cortisone injection on Monday morning. He has sat out five straight games because of the injury.

Trout called the injury "frustrating" on Sunday, per ESPN.com, adding that, "You don't want to be sitting on the bench watching your team out there."

Trout had his first significant injury last season, a torn thumb ligament that required surgery and kept him out of action for six weeks from May 29 through July 13.

Losing Trout would leave an impossible void for manager Mike Scioscia to fill in the Angels' lineup. The 26-year-old is hitting .309 with 30 homers and 60 RBI this season.



In each of Trout's six full MLB seasons, he has never finished worse than fourth in AL MVP voting and has been named an All-Star.

While he remains injured, Eric Young Jr. will take his place in center field.