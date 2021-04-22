Cubs News: Joc Pederson Placed on IL with Wrist Injury; Nico Hoerner Recalled

Matt York/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Joc Pederson on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday because of left wrist tendinitis.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the news, noting the National League Central team called up second baseman Nico Hoerner in a corresponding move.

While Pederson played just 102 games in 2017, he bounced back the next two seasons and appeared in 148 in 2018 and 149 in 2019 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 29-year-old drilled 26 home runs during his 2015 All-Star campaign and slashed .249/.339/.538 with 36 long balls and 74 RBI in 2019. He has hit 25 or more homers in four of the last five seasons not counting the shortened 2020 campaign but has struggled in the early going this year with a .137/.262/.235 slash line.

While he has struggled from a batting average perspective throughout his career, it will be difficult for the Cubs to replicate his expected power while he is sidelined.

Chicago can still rely on the combination of Ian Happ, Jason Heyward, Jake Marisnick and even Kris Bryant to play outfield while Pederson is sidelined, but the lineup is more dangerous when the left-handed slugger is healthy.