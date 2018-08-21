Aroldis Chapman Exits After 6 Pitches vs. Marlins with Apparent Knee Injury

John Minchillo/Associated Press

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman left Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins in the 12th inning with discomfort in his knee.

According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, manager Aaron Boone said Chapman felt pain "in the same spot as before" and will undergo an MRI. Chapman dealt with left knee tendinitis earlier this season.

Before exiting, Chapman threw a total of six pitches that averaged 96 mph. According to The Athletic's Marc Carig, that was the slowest speed his fastball had averaged in an outing since 2012.

Chapman, who is in the second year of a five-year, $86 million deal, has logged 31 saves with a 2.11 ERA, 84 strikeouts and 26 walks this season.

In the event he hits the disabled list, Boone won't be short on options with Dellin Betances and Zach Britton in the fold.