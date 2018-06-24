Yankees' Gary Sanchez 'Probably' Heading to DL with Groin Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - MAY 08: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees singles to left to drive in two runs against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a game at Great American Ball Park on May 8, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez may be headed to the disabled list after suffering an injury during Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to the ESPN.com, Sanchez picked up a right groin/hip abductor injury while trying to beat out a ground ball in the 10th inning.

"We'll have an MRI on [Monday] to get a more clear diagnosis, but we think it's probably going to be a DL situation," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game.

Sanchez, 25, was excellent for the Yankees last season, hitting .278 with 33 home runs and 90 RBI in 122 games.

Alongside Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Sanchez is the future of the Yankees and one of the team's most important players. His inability to stay healthy is a major concern, however, especially given the Yankees started well this year and are a legitimate playoff contender.

Few players offer the combination of power behind the plate and the excellent throwing arm that Sanchez possesses at catcher. He has the potential to become an elite hitter at his position and perhaps an elite hitter in general. When you bash 20 home runs in 53 games, as he did in 2016, and follow it up with 33 dingers a year later, you tend to turn heads.

His unique skill set only matters if he's able to stay on the diamond, of course. While he's out of action, Austin Romine will again take over the starting role.

Related

    Bauers Homers in 12th, Rays Sweep Yankees with 7-6 Win

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Bauers Homers in 12th, Rays Sweep Yankees with 7-6 Win

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Hanley Not Under Federal Investigation

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Hanley Not Under Federal Investigation

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Berrios Strikes Out 12 as Twins Beat Rangers 2-0

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Berrios Strikes Out 12 as Twins Beat Rangers 2-0

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    'Encouraging Signs' as Tanaka Throws Off Mound

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    'Encouraging Signs' as Tanaka Throws Off Mound

    MLB
    via MLB