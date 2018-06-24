Yankees' Gary Sanchez 'Probably' Heading to DL with Groin Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez may be headed to the disabled list after suffering an injury during Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to the ESPN.com, Sanchez picked up a right groin/hip abductor injury while trying to beat out a ground ball in the 10th inning.

"We'll have an MRI on [Monday] to get a more clear diagnosis, but we think it's probably going to be a DL situation," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game.

Sanchez, 25, was excellent for the Yankees last season, hitting .278 with 33 home runs and 90 RBI in 122 games.

Alongside Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Sanchez is the future of the Yankees and one of the team's most important players. His inability to stay healthy is a major concern, however, especially given the Yankees started well this year and are a legitimate playoff contender.

Few players offer the combination of power behind the plate and the excellent throwing arm that Sanchez possesses at catcher. He has the potential to become an elite hitter at his position and perhaps an elite hitter in general. When you bash 20 home runs in 53 games, as he did in 2016, and follow it up with 33 dingers a year later, you tend to turn heads.

His unique skill set only matters if he's able to stay on the diamond, of course. While he's out of action, Austin Romine will again take over the starting role.