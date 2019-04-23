Reds' Matt Kemp Placed on 10-Day IL with Chest Injury; Phillip Ervin Recalled

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2019

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA - MARCH 19: Matt Kemp #27 of the Cincinnati Reds makes a running catch during a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox at Goodyear Ballpark on March 19, 2019 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Matt Kemp will miss at least the next 10 days with a chest injury.

The Reds announced Tuesday that Phillip Ervin has been recalled from Triple-A after Kemp was placed on the 10-day injury list with a broken rib. 

Kemp was injured during Sunday's 4-3 loss against the San Diego Padres when he crashed into the left-field wall trying to make a catch. 

In his first season with Cincinnati, Kemp is hitting just .200/.210/.283 with one homer and 19 strikeouts in 60 at-bats.

Kemp is coming off a bounce-back season with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he hit .290 with 21 home runs and 85 RBI, earning his first All-Star selection since 2012.

Any significant injury could be damaging for the outfielder as he heads into free agency this season.

The Reds will likely turn to Jesse Winker as their primary left fielder. Ervin, who was Cincinnati's first-round pick in 2013, is hitting .224/.291/.286 in 12 games at Triple-A. 

Related

    Tuesday’s Reds Lineup vs Atlanta

    Cincinnati Reds logo
    Cincinnati Reds

    Tuesday’s Reds Lineup vs Atlanta

    Better Off Red
    via Better Off Red

    Rays' Blake Snell (Toe) Returning Wednesday

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rays' Blake Snell (Toe) Returning Wednesday

    CBSSports.com
    via CBSSports.com

    Homestand Highlights • April 23–25 • Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

    Cincinnati Reds logo
    Cincinnati Reds

    Homestand Highlights • April 23–25 • Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

    Jamie Ramsey
    via Better Off Red

    Contracts for the Reds New Core: Luis Castillo

    Cincinnati Reds logo
    Cincinnati Reds

    Contracts for the Reds New Core: Luis Castillo

    Jordan Barhorst
    via Redleg Nation