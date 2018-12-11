Lou Williams to Miss 1-2 Weeks While Recovering from Hamstring Injury

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers' depth will be tested with star bench player Lou Williams to miss one to two weeks to deal with a hamstring injury.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed Tuesday that Williams will be out of action.

The Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner reported that Williams was dealing with a sore left hamstring from the Clippers' 123-119 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

The Clippers acquired Williams from the Houston Rockets as part of the Chris Paul trade last year. He looked comfortable in Rivers' system, averaging a career-high 22.6 points per game in 79 appearances in the 2017-18 season.

Through 26 games this season, Williams is only shooting 34.4 percent from three-point range and ranks third on the Clippers with 17.2 points per contest.

The Clippers have been one of the NBA's most pleasant surprises with a 17-9 record, fourth-best in the Western Conference. Even though the roster isn't loaded with superstar names, their depth is among the best in the league. Avery Bradley is the Clippers' starter at shooting guard. Jerome Robinson could see an increase in minutes off the bench until Williams is able to return.