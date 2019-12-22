Report: Ravens' Mark Ingram's Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II has reportedly been diagnosed with a calf strain after exiting during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the diagnosis after head coach John Harbaugh said there were "no structural issues." Ian Rapoport of NFL.com also reported the running back will undergo an MRI and additional tests Monday.

Ingram has been a major difference-maker with the Ravens in 2019 after signing a three-year, $15 million deal in the offseason.

After splitting time with the Saints the past few years, he has taken on a bigger role with Baltimore, topping 1,000 rushing yards on the season with Sunday's 55 yards.

The 29-year-old wasn't nearly as effective in his final season in New Orleans, finishing 2018 with 645 rushing yards, 170 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns after beginning the season with a four-game suspension.

The Ravens still saw an effective runner, and the former Heisman Trophy winner has rewarded the squad by once again playing at a Pro Bowl level.

An extended injury will hurt the Ravens offense, but Gus Edwards and rookie fourth-round pick Justice Hill should be able to pick up the slack.

