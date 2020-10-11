Steelers' David DeCastro Ruled Out vs. Eagles with Abdomen Injury

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman David DeCastro is on the sidelines after exiting Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an abdomen injury.

The Steelers confirmed in the second quarter he wouldn't return.

Since being drafted by the Steelers in 2012, DeCastro has emerged as a key piece on the offensive line. He missed 12 games in his rookie season with a knee injury but has started all but three games since 2013.

Things didn't go as planned for Pittsburgh in 2019. Ben Roethlisberger missed the final 14 games because of an elbow injury that required surgery. Their offense never jelled with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges splitting time under center. They ranked 27th in points scored per game.

With DeCastro on the sidelines, the Steelers will likely turn to Kevin Dotson as their starting right guard. Dotson, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, started Pittsburgh's 26-21 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 2.