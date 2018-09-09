Tyler Lockett, Will Dissly, More Fantasy Outlook After Doug Baldwin's Injury

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Doug Baldwin suffered a knee injury which saw him ruled out in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks announced on Sunday, which opens the door for one or all of Tyler Lockett, Brandon Marshall and Jaron Brown to take a bigger role in the Seattle Seahawks' passing game.

Below is an outlook at the respective fantasy football values for Lockett, Brown and others with Baldwin out of action.

Tyler Lockett

Especially if Baldwin's injury forces him out for an extended period of time, Lockett is worth adding to your squad in spite of a slow start in Week 1.

Lockett's production through his first three years isn't all that great (1,816 receiving yards and nine touchdowns), but the offseason departures of Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson meant he was poised for a solid 2018.

He has caught three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown so far.

At the very least, Lockett warrants flex consideration as he becomes the top option in the Seahawks' passing game.

Jaron Brown

By no means should you rush to the waiver wire to sign Brown, who has yet to get a target so far.

Entering this year, he had 1,177 yards and nine touchdowns in five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Although Baldwin's absence means Brown moves up the depth chart, being the No. 2 wideout in Seattle doesn't ensure fantasy success, something to which Lockett and Richardson can attest.

Through one game this year, Brown has caught no passes. Don't expect his numbers to noticeably improve with Baldwin on the shelf.

Brandon Marshall

Signing Brandon Marshall made sense for Seattle given the state of its receiving corps, but the 34-year-old's days as a fantasy threat are likely over.

His numbers from Sunday are encouraging (two receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown on five targets) yet don't outweigh everything else at play.

Only once in the previous four seasons did Marshall crack 1,000 yards receiving, and he's coming off a 2017 campaign that was shortened by an ankle injury. Just as concerning, he averaged 8.6 yards per reception with the New York Giants before getting hurt.

Even if Marshall has a big game for the Seahawks, it's hard to see how he'll consistently deliver enough value to warrant a roster spot in 12-team standard leagues.

Will Dissly

From a fantasy perspective, Will Dissly may be the biggest breakout star from Sunday's game.

He scored Seattle's first touchdown of the game with a 15-yard catch in the first quarter, and he has three total receptions for 105 yards.

The Seahawks let Jimmy Graham leave in free agency, and Ed Dickson will miss at least the first six games after the team placed him on the non-football injury list. Because of that, Seattle's starting tight end spot is up for grabs.

The opportunity is there for Dissly or Nick Vannett to carve out a place in the passing game. Based on Sunday, Dissly is leading the race early.

It's still probably a bit early to early to consider Dissly a serious waiver-wire target. He's undoubtedly one to keep on your radar, though.