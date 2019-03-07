Arjen Robben Out for Bayern Munich's UCL Match vs. Liverpool with Calf Injury

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury in training.

Manager Niko Kovac told a press conference that Robben will miss the second leg of Bayern's UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool on Wednesday but had better news with regards the fitness of Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso.

"Arjen Robben injured his calf and won't make the squad," he said. "Coman is on his way back and we're hopeful for the Liverpool game. Arjen definitely won't be ready for that game. We expect [Corentin] Tolisso back at the end of this month."

The 35-year-old's tenure at the Allianz Arena has been sprinkled with injuries, and this is the latest blow to have hit Robben during his glittering career with the Bundesliga giants.

Robben missed 18 matches last season due to seven separate injuries and illnesses, per Transfermarkt, and only once did he manage to make more than four successive league appearances. He's had four separate injuries in 2018-19 and has again been absent for 18 games.

The ageing forward has proved he can still be essential to the Bayern attack when at the peak of his powers, although the likes of James Rodriguez and Thomas Muller are no poor alternatives out wide.

Bayern manager Niko Kovac will hope the veteran's injury problems ease, as Robben's latest setback will test Bayern's depth while they look to overtake Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern sit even with Dortmund on 54 points but trail on goal difference by two goals.