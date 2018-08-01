Jake Lamb Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Fraying Rotator Cuff; May Avoid Surgery

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks' hopes for a return to the playoffs took a hit with star third baseman Jake Lamb dealing with an injury to his rotator cuff.

According to Zach Buchanan of The Athletic, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the injury is fraying in the rotator cuff that may require surgery. However, he granted there could be other options that would prevent him from missing the remainder of the 2018 campaign.

Paul Goldschmidt is the face of the Diamondbacks, but Lamb quickly established himself as an excellent No. 2 thanks to his breakout performance in 2016. The 27-year-old slugged .509 with 29 homers two years ago, leading the team in the former category and trailing only Yasmany Tomas in homers.

Last season saw Lamb improve on his power output, hitting a career-high 30 homers, and he was named to the National League All-Star team.

Lamb's injury opens the door for Daniel Descalso and Eduardo Escobar to play the hot corner.

The Diamondbacks have a strong roster, led by Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock, but Lamb's absence leaves a significant void in the lineup. They need him to make a swift return if they hope to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies in the National League West.