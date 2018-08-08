Mateo Kovacic to Join Chelsea on Loan from Real Madrid

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Chelsea confirmed they have agreed a deal with Real Madrid for Mateo Kovacic on Wednesday, with the Croatian midfielder set to join on a season-long loan.

The Blues confirmed news of Kovacic's arrival, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois heading in the opposite direction:

The 24-year-old moved to Real from Inter Milan in August 2015 for a hefty €32 million fee, per the Guardian.

In the three seasons since, he has been afforded only 37 La Liga starts and has not played a single minute in Real's three consecutive UEFA Champions League final victories.

That is not hugely surprising given his competitors for a starting spot at the Santiago Bernabeu have been Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, arguably the best midfield duo on the planet.

But Kovacic is a young player with enormous talent, and he would be a regular starter at a number of other top clubs.

The Croatia international is able to run at opposition defences, protect the ball well in possession and distribute with accuracy from the middle of the park.

Undoubtedly, Chelsea feel he can do a job for them in the engine room, and he will likely be allowed to flourish at Stamford Bridge as he wasn't at the Bernabeu.

Under manager Maurizio Sarri, a staunch advocate of the 4-3-3 formation, Kovacic could well make up a midfield trio with N'Golo Kante and fellow new signing Jorginho.

A season-long loan deal should work in favour of all parties as Kovacic will get the game time he desires and could then return to Real to succeed Modric, who will nearing 34 by next summer.