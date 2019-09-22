Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Out 'A Little While' with Groin Injury

Jon Super/Associated Press

Marcus Rashford suffered a groin problem during Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the nature of the injury to MUTV (h/t Gemma Thompson of the club's official website) and also provided details on what's next for Rashford: "He felt his groin. We'll do a scan tomorrow to see how badly he's injured. I don't know how long he’ll be out, I'm not a doctor. But he'll probably be out for a little while."



Rashford's withdrawal against the Hammers highlighted how depleted United's squad is in attacking areas. Thompson noted how Anthony Martial missed out through injury, while tonsillitis kept Mason Greenwood out of the squad.

Those absences meant Rashford needed to be replaced by attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who was thrust into an ill-fitting role as a makeshift centre-forward.

It highlighted to many, including Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the folly of selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan this summer:

Rashford has been struggling to fill the void up top, although he has still scored three goals in six appearances in the league so far this season.

Fortunately for the Red Devils, Solskjaer offered a positive update on Martial and Greenwood: "Hopefully Mason and Anthony will be back for the Arsenal game and at least one of them for Rochdale."

Solskjaer was referring to the visit of League One side Rochdale for a third-round tie in the 2019/20 Carabao Cup on Wednesday. This is followed by Arsenal's visit to Old Trafford for league action in a matchup of two fallen giants struggling to stay relevant in the pursuit of trophies and a top-four finish this season.

Solskjaer's team has struggled without ample firepower up top, so having Martial and Greenwood cover while Rashford is on the shelf would be a major boost.