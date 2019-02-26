Todd Frazier to Get Injection for Oblique Injury; Mets Don't Believe It's Severe

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

New York Mets corner infielder Todd Frazier underwent an MRI on Monday, which showed he is dealing with an oblique strain, according to SNY's Steve Gelbs.

Per Tim Healey of Newsday, the Mets don't believe the injury is severe, and they are sending him back to New York to get a cortisone shot. There is no timetable for his return.

Healey also tweeted video of Frazier discussing the injury:

The 33-year-old Frazier was one of the Mets' big free-agent additions last offseason. They brought him in to supply power and stability at third base in light of David Wright's uncertain status at the time, but he largely struggled in his first season as a Met.

Frazier slashed .213/.303/.390 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI in 115 games. The home run and RBI totals were Frazier's lowest since his rookie year with the Cincinnati Reds in 2011.



With the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox the previous season, Frazier had a career-high .344 on-base percentage and hit 27 home runs. It was the fourth consecutive year he hit at least 25 homers.

While the two-time All-Star is still slated to have a big role with the Mets in 2019, they made some additions that will allow him to serve in a platoon capacity rather than start on a full-time basis.

With Jed Lowrie at third base and Pete Alonso at first, the Mets can afford to take a cautious approach with Frazier.