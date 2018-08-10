Kenley Jansen Taken to Hospital with Irregular Heartbeat; Won't Play vs. Rockies

John Amis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen was taken to the hospital Thursday due to an irregular heartbeat, according to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.

Manager Dave Roberts said that the reliever will not be available for the rest of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

The 30-year-old has dealt with heart problems in the past, going to the hospital for an irregular heartbeat in both 2011 and 2012, the latter coming after a game at Coors Field in Colorado. He underwent heart surgery in October of 2012.

Jansen is in the second season of an $80 million contract that made him one of baseball's highest-paid closers. He has recorded at least 25 saves and appeared in no fewer than 54 games in each of the last five seasons.

He has continued being one of the best closers in baseball, producing a 2.15 ERA and 0.902 WHIP. He entered the day leading the league with 32 saves.

Scott Alexander earned his second save of the year with the closer unavailable.