Rockets Rumors: Thabo Sefolosha Agrees to 1-Year Contract with HOU

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 7: Thabo Sefolosha #22 of the Utah Jazz looks on during their game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Smart Home Arena on December 7, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Free-agent forward Thabo Sefolosha with the Houston Rockets, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported it is a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum.

The 6'7", 220-pound Sefolosha is coming off a two-year run with the Utah Jazz after spending three years with the Atlanta Hawks. He put up 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 50 contests during the 2018-19 campaign.

The 35-year-old swingman is battle-tested with 96 career postseason games (first with Chicago and mostly with Oklahoma City) and is capable of filling multiple roles in the rotation while providing solid wing defense. That's a valuable set of traits for a player on any potential playoff team.

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Perhaps the move will allow Sefolosha to take on a more expansive role. Then again, Houston will have to sort out its crowded roster as the season approaches, as Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports pointed out:

Sefolosha has made steady strides since recovering from a broken leg suffered in 2015 during an incident with police in New York City.

In April 2016, the Swiss player told Jill Martin of CNN the only difference following that major setback one year earlier was the amount of preparation time he needs before games.

"It's still a process," Sefolosha said. "I've got to go through a few things before I can get on the court and play at this level, but I feel pretty good and I'm confident on my abilities and my body, so I feel good."

Sefolosha isn't a star, but he's a reliable complementary player. He will look to bounce back after the deal while also navigating the transition period that comes with joining a new team.

Related

    Get to Know the Potential No. 1 Pick of Next Year's Draft

    The 6'5", 225-pound shooting guard is surging up prospect rankings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Get to Know the Potential No. 1 Pick of Next Year's Draft

    The 6'5", 225-pound shooting guard is surging up prospect rankings

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 10 Power Forwards of All Time

    The best of the OG bigs and the new school stretch 4s

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Top 10 Power Forwards of All Time

    The best of the OG bigs and the new school stretch 4s

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    The Legend of Alex Caruso 🐍

    ‘Bald Mamba’ opens up about being LeBron’s teammate and why the internet loves him ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Legend of Alex Caruso 🐍

    ‘Bald Mamba’ opens up about being LeBron’s teammate and why the internet loves him ➡️

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    GM Daryl Morey 'Focused on One Thing'

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    GM Daryl Morey 'Focused on One Thing'

    Jonathan Feigen
    via HoustonChronicle.com