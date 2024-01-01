X

    Nico Iamaleava Eyed as Next Star QB by CFB Fans After Tennessee's Win vs. Iowa

    Doric SamJanuary 1, 2024

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Nico Iamaleava #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers rushes for a 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    College football's next big thing has officially arrived, as Tennessee true freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava had his coming out party on Monday in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

    In his first career start, Iamaleava accounted for four touchdowns to help lead the No. 21 Vols to a 35-0 win over the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes. He threw for 151 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-19 passing with no turnovers and added three rushing touchdowns in the victory.

    Iamaleava was a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite. At 18 years old, he has shown that he already has a level of maturity well beyond his years by playing a clean game against an Iowa defense that ranked third in the nation with opponents averaging 13.2 points and fifth with 274.8 yards allowed per game. Tennessee should feel confident in having him as the program's quarterback of the future.

    Fans on social media couldn't hold back their excitement after seeing Iamaleava's breakout performance on Monday:

    Jack McGuire @JackMacCFB

    I am so on board the Nico Iamaleava hype train. <br><br>CFB's 1st Anime QB.

    Brandon Marsonek @Marsonek34

    Nico Iamaleava is going to be the Heisman next year

    Keegan Nickoson @Knickoson42

    Cheez-it bowl showing the disparity between the SEC and everybody else. <br><br>Also, Nico Iamaleava might be the truth.

    Nathanael Rutherford @Mr_Rutherford

    Nico Iamaleava's 4 total TDs are the most by a Vol freshman QB in their 1st start since Tyler Bray had 5 TDs vs. Memphis in 2010

    Tom VanHaaren @TomVH

    Iowa's defense is a tough test for a freshman quarterback who hasn't played a ton. Nico Iamaleava has 119 pass yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, has taken care of the ball.<br><br>He's the first QB to score multiple rush TDs against Iowa in a bowl game since Josh Dobbs did it in 2015. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vols?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vols</a>

    Larry Williams @LarryWilliamsTI

    Hoooooo boy this Nico Iamaleava is going to be something. What a talent.

    rr555 @VolsnCards

    Nico Iamaleava plays like a 3rd year starter. Has vision, poise, control, touch and he moves quick, gets down and out when needed, and already has a rocket for an arm.. Oh, and he's 18.. Future heisman (i wish his O-line would block and Keyton would catch)

    Mark Wood @MarkWood14

    Nico Iamaleava looks like Jayden Daniels but 2 years ahead in terms of age/development

    Ryan Sylvia @RyanTSylvia

    Big time praise from Hendon Hooker on Nico Iamaleava <a href="https://t.co/lXLL7g5GWc">https://t.co/lXLL7g5GWc</a>

    Ric Butler @Ric_Butler

    Trey Smith approves of Nico Iamaleava <a href="https://t.co/QrKc6heKGY">https://t.co/QrKc6heKGY</a>

    Jeffrey @ Only Talk Sports @OnlyTalkSports

    I think Tennessee fans are really going to like Nico Iamaleava. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/NKy4BcDfpm">https://t.co/NKy4BcDfpm</a>

    John Dunn @JxhnDunn

    I'm very impressed with Nico Iamaleava. This Iowa defense is no joke, and he looks comfortable, even with the OL underperforming at times. He's going to be everything we've hoped.<br><br>(I'm not saying that just because of THIS game.)

    Connor O'Gara @cjogara

    Nico Iamaleava's biggest strength as a passer is when he rolls to his right and fits it into a tight window along the sideline.<br><br>Even Hendon Hooker, AKA the Vols' best QB since Peyton Manning, didn't consistently do that.

    Jeff Fernandes @jeffthechef02

    Nico Iamaleava is the truth! Tennessee might have their guy👀

    Jacob Gleason @GleasBball

    Nico Iamaleava is him

    Harris✱ @RaptorsHarris

    Nico Iamaleava is so legit

    BL Lippert @coachlip

    Nico Iamaleava looks like he might be the real deal.

    سيكو @Staying_Kou

    Nico Iamaleava. Remember the name

    Tennessee is one of the most storied college football programs in the nation, but it's been quite some time since the team was considered to be among the contenders for a national championship. If Iamaleava's debut performance is any indication, the Vols will have the chance to return to prominence within the next few years.

    Iamaleava's presence means the future is bright in Tennessee, so fans should be excited to see his development over the course of his college career.