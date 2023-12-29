OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. Out for Cotton Bowl vs. Missouri amid 2024 NFL Draft Rumors

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Standout wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will not suit up in Ohio State's upcoming matchup with Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, according to Spencer Holbrook of On3.com.

This decision is likely to prevent him from suffering an injury which could hurt his draft stock, as he's expected to be one of the top picks in April. Harrison Jr. wrapped up another memorable season for the Buckeyes in 2023 by taking home the Biletnikoff Award, the nation's highest honor for a collegiate wide receiver.

