Suns' Bradley Beal Cleared to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Hornets

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal will make his return to the court on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Suns announced Friday that Beal is available following his recovery from an ankle injury.

Beal has been in and out of the lineup this season due to injuries, though he has been sidelined since suffering an ankle ailment in a Dec. 15 loss to the New York Knicks.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury in the first quarter of that matchup when he pulled up from beyond the arc and landed on Donte DiVincenzo's foot. DiVincenzo was assessed a Flagrant 1 and Beal took his free throws before exiting.

The Suns entered the 2023-24 season with title aspirations after acquiring Beal from the Washington Wizards, but the veteran's injuries have contributed to a slow start for Phoenix, which sits 10th in the Western Conference with a 15-15 record.

In addition to missing the last five games, Beal missed the first seven games of the season due to a back injury and didn't make his debut until Nov. 8. He played three games before hitting the shelf again for nearly a month.

Beal missed 12 games before returning to the court on Dec. 12. He again played three games before being sidelined by his latest ankle injury.

In six games this season, Beal is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from deep.

With Beal in the lineup, the Suns are 2-4 and without him, they are 13-11.