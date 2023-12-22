Raptors Rumors: NBA Execs See Pascal Siakam Trade as More Likely Than OG Anunoby Deal

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are two of the biggest trade candidates on the market this winter, but it appears the Toronto Raptors could be more likely to move on from one player than the other.

Among NBA executives who spoke with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the "consensus" is that Siakam "would be the one more likely of the two players to be traded."

Siakam is in the final year of his contract with the Raptors and Anunoby holds a player option worth $19.9 million for 2024-25 that he's likely to decline to hit free agency this summer.

With the Raptors continuing to fall out of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference, sitting 12th with an 11-16 record, it's no surprise the franchise is considering moving on from two of its best players and beginning a rebuild.

Siakam is being eyed by a number of teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings. Anunoby is also drawing plenty of interest, with the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks reportedly among the teams keeping tabs on him.

Siakam has spent his entire eight-year career in Toronto, helping the franchise win an NBA title in 2019. And despite the team's woes this season, he's still playing some solid basketball, averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 27 games while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and 26.0 percent from deep.

Anunoby has also spent his entire career with the Raptors and was a member of the team's 2019 title-winning squad. Through 23 games this season, he's averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from deep.

Perhaps the Raptors view Siakam as the more valuable player, meaning they could receive larger assets in exchange for the veteran. Or maybe they just simply don't want to pay him once he hits free agency.