NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine, Raptors' OG Anunoby Monitored by 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season, but that doesn't mean they aren't searching for upgrades ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

The Sixers are monitoring the likes of Chicago Bulls veteran Zach LaVine and Toronto Raptors star OG Anunoby, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported Thursday on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.

The Sixers are third in the Eastern Conference with a 19-8 record and are coming off a big win against the Western Conference-best Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

However, they're still seemingly a step behind the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, and adding another star player alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey could help the franchise reach new heights.

LaVine is one of the NBA's hottest trade candidates this winter as the Chicago Bulls continue to fall out of contention in the Eastern Conference. He was first linked to the Sixers last month when Charania reported on The Rally that the franchise was among the teams to have a "level of interest" in acquiring him.

LaVine hasn't played since a Nov. 28 loss to the Boston Celtics due to a foot injury, but he was having a solid season prior to hitting the shelf, averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 18 games while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from deep.

While numerous other teams have been linked to LaVine, including the Los Angeles Lakers, who are viewed as the favorite to land him, one of the biggest issues in any deal for LaVine is his contract.

LaVine has three years remaining on his contract with a player option for 2026-27 and is owed $178 million over the next four years. Considering he hasn't been consistently healthy over his 10-year career, taking on that type of contract has been tough for opposing franchises to justify.

Anunoby is also a big trade candidate this season as he's in the final year of his contract with the Raptors and is likely to decline his $19.9 million player option for 2024-25 to hit free agency this summer.

Like LaVine, the 26-year-old has been included in a number of trade rumors this winter, with teams like the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers reportedly interested in acquiring him.

Anunoby is having a solid season on a struggling Raptors squad that is also spiraling in the Eastern Conference. Through 23 games, he's averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from deep.