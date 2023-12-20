Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: 'All Signs Are Pointing to' Lakers, Bulls Reaching Deal

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain overwhelming favorites to land Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine in a trade.

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported "all signs" point to the Lakers and Bulls eventually reaching a deal for LaVine, though it's unlikely a pact will be reached before mid-January.

LaVine has been out of the lineup since Nov. 28 due to a foot injury and is not expected back for at least a couple more weeks. To this point, all parties are saying the right thing but it is possible he's already played his last game for the Bulls.

Chicago sits a disappointing 11-17 despite a roster laden with veteran players. LaVine is in the second season of a five-year, $215 million contract and has not lived up to his salary to this point. He was averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game before suffering the foot injury.

While those numbers are nothing to scoff at, being a 20-point scorer does not have the same meaning it did 10 or even five years ago. Nearly 50 players are currently topping the 20-point mark, which lessens the value of an offense-first volume scorer like LaVine.

The Lakers are nevertheless not in a position to be too picky on the trade market. LaVine would be a stellar basketball fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, giving them a third 20-point scorer with a sweet shooting stroke who can play on or off the ball. He'll also come at a significant discount given few teams will be interested in taking on LaVine's salary.

While the article in The Athletic noted the Lakers prefer to trade for fellow Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan, LaVine is a far more seamless fit for a team that's struggled at times with perimeter shooting. Adding DeRozan over LaVine would be an odd basketball choice, one driven more by finances than on-court fit.