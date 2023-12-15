Pascal Siakam Trade Rumors: Pacers, Kings, Hawks Linked to Raptors Star

Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

Trade rumors involving Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam continue to heat up.

The Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings have been linked to a trade for Siakam this winter, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. However, the Pacers and Kings "appear more vested in the possibility of landing [OG] Anunoby," Fischer added.



Both Siakam and Anunoby have been heavily involved in trade rumors this winter as both are in the final year of their contracts.

The Hawks have been linked to Siakam since before the 2023-24 season. Atlanta attempted to land the veteran over the summer and were willing to give up De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and draft compensation to land him, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported in August.

Siakam would be an upgrade for the Hawks at forward, especially with Jalen Johnson sidelined with a left wrist fracture, and he would be a solid fit alongside Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela.

The Pacers, meanwhile, have excelled with Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith this season, but with the team in contention to land a playoff spot for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, it's no surprise they're exploring the possibility of adding Siakam.

Adding Siakam to an Indiana lineup that includes Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner would surely propel the team to a playoff berth.

The Kings have also been solid this year, but adding Siakam alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis could help them make a deep playoff run after being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the first round last season.

Siakam, who has spent his entire eight-year career in Toronto, is in the midst of another solid season. He's averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 24 games while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 25.3 percent from deep.