Report: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to Attend Saints-Rams; Yoshinobu Yamamoto Not Expected

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Newly-signed Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani will be in attendance Thursday night to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the visiting New Orleans Saints.

Free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto will not be at the game, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, despite earlier reports that he would be on the celebrity list.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

Yamamoto's reported attendance caused buzz earlier Thursday because the Dodgers considered a top candidate to sign the 25-year-old Japanese league star, who is projected to be a starting pitcher in the MLB.

Ohtani met Yamamoto last week during the free agent's meeting with the Dodgers, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal.

Recruitment efforts by Ohtani have already paid off with Tyler Glasnow, who last week agreed to a five-year deal with the Dodgers after a video message from Ohtani helped convince the pitcher to sign with the team.

The Dodgers are "believed to be considering a bid of $250 million to $300 million for Yamamoto," according to Harris.