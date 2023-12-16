Luton Town's Tom Lockyer Responsive After Suffering Cardiac Arrest vs. Bournemouth

James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Luton Town FC announced Saturday that defender and captain Tom Lockyer was responsive after suffering cardiac arrest during an English Premier League match against Bournemouth.

The club confirmed that Lockyer went into cardiac arrest, but it noted that he was responsive by the time he was taken away on a stretcher, and he is currently in stable condition at a local hospital:

"Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher. He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

"Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside. We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks."

According to Reuters (h/t ESPN), Lockyer collapsed during the 59th minute with the score tied 1-1, and the decision was made to abandon the match as both teams left the pitch.

Bournemouth also issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, taking solace in the fact that Lockyer was responsive: "We're relieved to hear Tom is responsive. Our thoughts will continue to be with Tom and his family at this time. We'd like to thank all the medical staff for their quick action as well as everyone inside the stadium for their support and unity during a difficult moment."

Lockyer, 29, is a Welsh centre-back who has been with Luton Town since 2020 after previous stints with Bristol Rovers and Charlton Athletic.

After playing in lower leagues throughout his career, this season is Lockyer's first in the EPL, as Luton Town qualified for promotion by finishing third in the EFL Championship last season.

In over 100 career appearances for Luton Town, Lockyer has five league goals and seven goals across all competitions to his credit.

He has also played in 16 matches for the Welsh national team since 2017, including playing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Lockyer's collapse Saturday was reminiscent of a scary moment that occurred during Euro 2020, which was held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during a match against Finland, and it was determined that he too went into cardiac arrest.

Eriksen underwent surgery to have a heart-starter device implanted, and he returned to play in February 2022 after signing with Brentford.

Eriksen has spent the past two seasons with Manchester United.