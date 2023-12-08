Copa America 2024 Draw: Full Results for USA, Brazil, Argentina, More

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The 2024 Copa America draw took place on Thursday evening, setting up the group stages for the summer tournament.

Here's how the groups shook out:

Group A : Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada/Trinidad & Tobago

: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada/Trinidad & Tobago Group B : Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica



: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica Group C : United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia



: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica/Honduras



Argentina, fresh off a World Cup triumph, will be the obvious favorites, and in general the South American powerhouses like Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia will be major threats to win the tournament.

But don't count out the young United States or an always-scrappy Mexico side.

The groups will play a part in how the tournament plays out. And in that regard, the United States got a tough matchup with Uruguay, though they should still be able to reach the knockout phase:

It's a group that won't be easy for the Americans, but also one they must escape. Uruguay will be a major test, but both Panama and Bolivia are beatable opponents. Anything less than a trip to the knockout phase will be considered a disappointment.

As for the United States' schedule, the country will face Bolivia on June 23 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium, Panama on June 27 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and on July 1 at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

Mexico will be happy enough with its draw, as neither Ecuador, Venezuela or Jamaica are elite opponents.