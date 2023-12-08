X

    Copa America 2024 Draw: Full Results for USA, Brazil, Argentina, More

    Timothy Rapp
December 8, 2023

    Conmebol's competition director Fred Nantes holds up a slip of paper after drawing Argentina from the pot during the final draw for the Conmebol Copa America 2024 football competition at the James L. Knight Centre in Miami, Florida, on December 7, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

    The 2024 Copa America draw took place on Thursday evening, setting up the group stages for the summer tournament.

    Here's how the groups shook out:

    • Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada/Trinidad & Tobago
    • Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica
    • Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia
    • Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica/Honduras

    Argentina, fresh off a World Cup triumph, will be the obvious favorites, and in general the South American powerhouses like Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia will be major threats to win the tournament.

    But don't count out the young United States or an always-scrappy Mexico side.

    The groups will play a part in how the tournament plays out. And in that regard, the United States got a tough matchup with Uruguay, though they should still be able to reach the knockout phase:

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    Copa America Group C<br>USA 🇺🇸<br>Uruguay 🇺🇾<br>Panama 🇵🇦<br>Bolivia 🇧🇴<br>A difficult group<br>- Target is semis, best way to get there, win your group.<br>Got to beat PAN and BOL and score some goals. <br>Maybe get away with a point Vs URU.

    Jonathan Tannenwald @thegoalkeeper

    Basically. <a href="https://t.co/GwroJc3pcy">https://t.co/GwroJc3pcy</a>

    Paul Tenorio @PaulTenorio

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> gets Uruguay in its group at the Copa America. Worst-case scenario, in my opinion, for their draw.

    Paul Tenorio @PaulTenorio

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> then draws Panama, a very tough CONCACAF opponent, but one the U.S. will undoubtedly feel it should beat. So far…not ideal. We'll see how the group shakes out.

    Doug McIntyre @ByDougMcIntyre

    And, finally, Bolivia. Extremely manageable group for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> in theory.

    It's a group that won't be easy for the Americans, but also one they must escape. Uruguay will be a major test, but both Panama and Bolivia are beatable opponents. Anything less than a trip to the knockout phase will be considered a disappointment.

    As for the United States' schedule, the country will face Bolivia on June 23 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium, Panama on June 27 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and on July 1 at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

    Stephen Meyer @StephenMeyerRDC

    If <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> goes into the 🇺🇾 match needing a result on tired legs, they're absolute toast. Wish that match was 1st. <a href="https://t.co/yiArEDLXbW">https://t.co/yiArEDLXbW</a>

    Mexico will be happy enough with its draw, as neither Ecuador, Venezuela or Jamaica are elite opponents.

    As for the possible Group of Death, Group A will be a battle if Canada wins its playoff matchup against Trinidad & Tobago. Argentina will be favored, but flip a coin between Peru, Chile and Canada for the second slot.