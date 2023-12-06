MLB Rumors: Trevor Bauer Seeking MLB Return amid Interest from Japan

MLB Rumors: Trevor Bauer Seeking MLB Return amid Interest from JapanDecember 6, 2023
Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is seeking a return to Major League Baseball despite interest from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.
Bauer's agents are meeting with MLB teams at the winter meetings, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, who added that Japan's Yokohama Bay Stars want to retain the veteran's services in 2024.
