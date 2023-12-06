X

MLB

    MLB Rumors: Trevor Bauer Seeking MLB Return amid Interest from Japan

    Erin WalshDecember 6, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Los Angeles Dodgers Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) pitches during the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 28, 2021, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is seeking a return to Major League Baseball despite interest from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.

    Bauer's agents are meeting with MLB teams at the winter meetings, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, who added that Japan's Yokohama Bay Stars want to retain the veteran's services in 2024.

