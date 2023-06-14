Trevor Bauer Accused of Sexual Assault by 4th Woman; Pitcher Denies Allegations

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Warning: The following article contains graphic allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer has been accused of sexual assault by an Arizona woman, according to court filings obtained by Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today.

Four women have now come forward publicly to accuse Bauer of sexual assault. He has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

The latest court flings state that Bauer raped and impregnated the woman in late 2020. He is also accused of choking her unconscious and holding a steak knife to her throat.

Court records revealed that Bauer denied the allegations and countersued the woman, who has been accused of fraud, extortion and fabricating her pregnancy, per Schrotenboer.

Three women have previously accused Bauer of sexual assault. The first accusation was from a San Diego woman in 2021. ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported the details.

"Bauer, 31, was accused of sexual assault by a San Diego woman who requested a restraining order and essentially alleged that he took consensual rough sex too far over the course of two encounters last April and May. An L.A. judge denied the woman a permanent restraining order in August, and the L.A. County District Attorney's Office declined to file criminal charges in February."

Bauer denied the allegations, stating the two had a "rough" consensual sexual encounter.

Two Ohio women also accused Bauer of sexual assault in separate incidents.

The first woman sought a restraining order in June 2020 against Bauer due to alleged repeated threats sent to her, per Gus Garcia-Roberts and Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post. She also accused Bauer of sexual assault when he was pitching for the Cincinnati Reds.

"An Ohio woman sought the order in June 2020 after repeated threats from the then-Cincinnati Reds pitcher, according to her lawyer and records separately obtained by The Post. Photographs independently obtained by The Post also show bruises on the woman's face and blood in her eyes, which her attorney said were caused by Bauer punching and choking her during sex without consent."

Bauer's representation in Jon Fetterolf and agent Rachel Luba denied the allegations of physical abuse, calling them "categorically false."

A Columbus woman also accused Bauer of sexual assault during a years-long relationship that reportedly occurred when he was with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers in 2013 and 2014.

That woman came forward to Garcia-Roberts in 2022 and claimed that Bauer used to choke her unconscious during sex. She also said that Bauer slapped her without consent and anally penetrated her after she lost consciousness. She also stated that she came forward after learning of Bauer's previous denials of assault.

Bauer's representatives stated the pitcher "unequivocally denies" the "false and defamatory" allegations.

Bauer was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers when the first sexual assault accusations came to light in 2021. He was placed on administrative leave, which was extended on nine different occasions.

MLB suspended Bauer for 324 games (the equivalent of two full seasons) after a nine-month investigation for violating the league's MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. An independent arbitrator later reduced the suspension to 194 games.

L.A. unconditionally released Bauer in January after he finished serving the reduced suspension. Bauer now pitches for the Yokohama Bay Stars of Nippon Professional Baseball.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or domestic violence, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.