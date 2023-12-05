X

    Lionel Messi Named TIME's 2023 Athlete of the Year amid Success in USA, MLS

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2023

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - NOVEMBER 10: Inter Miami FC forward Lionel Messi smiles smiles as he shows the fans his 8th Ballon d'Or award during the Noche D'Or soccer match between New York City FC and Inter Miami FC at the DRV PNK Stadium on November 10, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Messi mania came to the United States in 2023, and Time Magazine recognized its impact.

    Time named Lionel Messi its 2023 Athlete of the Year on Tuesday. After the soccer superstar led Argentina to a World Cup title in 2022 and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in the sport's history, he joined the MLS' Inter Miami CF this year and captivated a new country of soccer fans with his dazzling style of play.

    TIME @TIME

    Lionel Messi is TIME's 2023 Athlete of the Year <a href="https://t.co/qPR75Hgt6f">https://t.co/qPR75Hgt6f</a> <a href="https://t.co/EXqxl08lZN">pic.twitter.com/EXqxl08lZN</a>

