X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Bo Nix Has 'No Idea' If He'll Play in Oregon's Bowl Game After Pac-12 Title Game Loss

    Adam WellsDecember 2, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)
    Ian Maule/Getty Images

    Oregon's 34-31 loss to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game may have been Bo Nix's final start in college.

    Speaking to reporters after the defeat, Nix wasn't ready to say if he would play in the Ducks' bowl game.

    "Can we just enjoy the moment right now and enjoy our season?" Nix asked. "That's not today's decision. I have no idea."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.