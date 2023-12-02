Bo Nix Has 'No Idea' If He'll Play in Oregon's Bowl Game After Pac-12 Title Game Loss

Ian Maule/Getty Images

Oregon's 34-31 loss to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game may have been Bo Nix's final start in college.

Speaking to reporters after the defeat, Nix wasn't ready to say if he would play in the Ducks' bowl game.

"Can we just enjoy the moment right now and enjoy our season?" Nix asked. "That's not today's decision. I have no idea."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.