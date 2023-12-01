Shohei Ohtani Offered Sandwiches for Life by San Francisco Shop amid Giants FA Rumors

John McCoy/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are getting some good help from their fan base for their free-agent pitch to Shohei Ohtani.

Namely, Ike Shehadeh—a diehard Giants fan and founder of the local Ike's Love & Sandwiches chain—announced on social media that if the free-agent superstar makes the move up to San Francisco, he'll give the two-time MVP unlimited food and a signature menu item, according to TMZ Sports.

Shehadeh didn't stop there, however.

Whereas he offered similar deals to Kevin Durant and Aaron Judge in the past, he covets Ohtani so much that he even promised to rename the franchise "Shohei's Love & Sandwiches" if he decides to play for the Giants.

While this may seem a bit over the top, Ohtani's free agency may be the biggest in baseball history. He is set to earn the richest contract in the history of the league that could be worth over half a billion dollars, according to USA Today's Gabe Lacques.