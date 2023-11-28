MLB Rumors: Giants Set on Landing Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Free Agency

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are ready to make a splash in free agency.

The Giants "are set on trying to acquire" either two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani or star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto this winter, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday.

"They're pursuing both very aggressively," Morosi said. "... The Giants are set. They are devoting their full heart and finances to landing one of Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the coming weeks."

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Giants are one of several teams expected to be "going big" for Ohtani this winter.

However, Heyman previously reported on Nov. 16 that San Francisco's home field, Oracle Park, could hurt the Giants' chances of landing the superstar as it is one of several ballparks where left-handed hitters are least likely to hit a home run.

"The Giants should be a big player for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. But some who know Ohtani see a possible hurdle for the Giants: their ballpark," Heyman wrote.

"While Oracle Park is one of the most beautiful, it's unfriendly to lefty power hitters. Some believe Ohtani isn't in it for the money but to show he's the best (aside: I think he's already done that).

"So ballparks may be a factor."

Regardless, Ohtani would be a significant upgrade for the Giants entering 2024 and his addition would help the franchise better contend for a National League West title.

The 29-year-old earned his second American League MVP award in 2023 after slashing .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 135 games. He also posted a 10-5 record on the mound with a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings across 23 starts.

However, Ohtani's impact will be limited to just hitting in 2023 as he underwent elbow surgery in September and isn't expected to return to the mound until 2025.

Yamamoto, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the best pitchers outside of MLB. The 25-year-old went 17-6 for the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball with a 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 176 strikeouts in 171 innings across 24 games.

Yamamoto would have an immediate impact on the mound and upgrade a rotation that includes Logan Webb and Alex Cobb.

However, it's fair to wonder if San Francisco has a recruiting problem.

The Giants have been in pursuit of a superstar player over the last several seasons, but they struck out on guys like Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper, and failed to lock up Carlos Correa due to concerns over a fractured ankle he suffered while playing in the minors in 2014.