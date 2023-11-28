Yoshinobu Yamamoto Wins 3rd MVP in Japan amid Yankees, 2023 MLB Free Agency Rumors

Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named the MVP of the Pacific League for the third successive season Tuesday.

The right-hander went 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA and a 0.884 WHIP in 23 appearances during the 2023 Nippon Professional Baseball season. He also struck out 169 batters and walked 28 in 164 innings.

Yamamoto, who was posted by the Orix Buffaloes, is widely considered the top pitcher on the free-agent market.

The New York Yankees have emerged as one of his top suitors, with SNY's Andy Martino reporting Tuesday they "have purposefully held the number 18 for Yamamoto over the past year."

General manager Brian Cashman was among those who got to witness the 25-year-old at his best, attending his no-hitter of the Chiba Lotte Marines in September.

Along with the Yankees, ESPN's Jeff Passan listed off the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants as the teams that could chase Yamamoto.

Passan added that the price for a pitcher with Yamamoto's profile "tends to start at $200 million and work up."

On Saturday, Martino reported Yamamoto and his representatives plan to have meetings with interested suitors soon over the phone or through Zoom. From there, he'll form a list of finalists with whom he'll see in person after the winter meetings.

Regardless of what he does in MLB, Yamamoto has carved out an impressive legacy for himself in Japan.