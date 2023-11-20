Yoshinobu Yamamoto Posted Amid Yankees, Phillies Rumors in 2023 MLB Free Agency

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is officially free to begin his MLB career.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Yamamoto has been posted by the Orix Buffaloes, and his window for negotiations will open at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Teams have until 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 4 to agree to terms with the coveted pitcher.

Yamamoto is expected to be one of the most sought-after pitchers on the open market after his stellar career with the Buffaloes, which began in 2017. He has a career record of 70-29 and went 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 164 innings in 2023. Per ESPN's Buster Olney, "His trademark is his wide assortment of breaking pitches, excellent command and a fastball in the mid-90s."

The 25-year-old will have no shortage of suitors this winter. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently reported that the New York Yankees and New York Mets are among the teams that will be in "hot pursuit" of Yamamoto. The Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are all believed to be seeking a No. 1 starter, and Yamamoto would fit that role.

The Philadelphia Phillies made the first major move of the offseason by re-signing veteran starter Aaron Nola to a seven-year, $172 million contract on Sunday. However, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer later reported that the Phillies "are still in the market for" Yamamoto and a source said they "plan to be 'pretty aggressive' in pursuing" the right-handed phenom.