Jim Harbaugh: Michigan's Clutch INT vs. OSU '1 of the Happiest Moments of My Life'

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may not have been on the sidelines to see the wild ending that gave his Wolverines a 30-24 victory over arch-rival Ohio State Saturday but that doesn't mean his excitement level was any less.

Harbaugh referred to safety Rod Moore's game-sealing interception as "one of the happiest moments of my life" and praised the team-first attitude from the roster as a key reason why the Wolverines were able to take a third straight victory over the Buckeyes.

"The team, the team, the team -it just rings so loud," Harbaugh said, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com. "It was not one guy. All guys, the entire team, the way they played, and it was offense complementing the defense, the defense complementing the offense, the special teams as well. Everything was really run clean and precise, highly disciplined football, and a clean game, both sides."

Harbaugh received a three-game suspension from the Big Ten Conference as a result of the sign-stealing scandal that came to light earlier in the season. It was Harbaugh's second suspension of the season, as he missed the Wolverines' first three games in a university-issued punishment for alleged NCAA violations.

The latest suspension kept him out of Michigan's games against Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State, but he now returns to the sideline with a chance to guide Michigan over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship and to solidify a spot in the College Football Playoff. He said he always felt connected to the team, despite not being present on game day.

"My emotions, my focus has been with the team the entire time," Harbaugh said, per Rittenberg. "It's been a tremendous season, right in the exact position that we hoped for, that we worked so hard to be in. It's onward now. We've accomplished many of our goals, but not all of them yet. ... The next is winning the conference championship, so that's where our focus is. "I would say it's good to be back, but I never left."