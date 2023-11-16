Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Agrees to Accept 3-Game Suspension from Sign-Stealing Probe

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is reversing course and accepting the three-game sideline ban he received from the Big Ten amid the sign-stealing scandal surrounding the program.

Michigan said in a statement that Harbaugh will serve the remainder of his suspension and that the conference has concluded its investigation:

The Big Ten handed down the discipline ahead of the Wolverines' 24-15 win over Penn State. Michigan was initially unsuccessful in its attempt to receive a temporary restraining order, which would've allowed him to remain on the sideline.

However, another hearing on the matter was scheduled for Friday, and Harbaugh indicated he would attend the proceedings.

"I'm going to talk on Friday," he told reporters. "I'm just looking forward to that opportunity—due process. I'm not looking for special treatment, not looking for a popularity contest, just looking for the merit of what the case is."

That's why Thursday's news comes as a bit of a surprise. It looked as though Michigan was prepared to exhaust all of its alternatives before Harbaugh would have to miss Saturday's game against Maryland or its regular-season finale against Ohio State on Nov. 25.

While Harbaugh and Michigan's business with the Big Ten is now over, he remains subject to an ongoing NCAA inquiry into whether the program deciphered opponents' sideline signals through illicit means.

Former Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions reportedly bought tickets to numerous games featuring other Big Ten schools and possible College Football Playoff candidates for the purpose of recording their signs. Central Michigan and the NCAA are also looking into whether he improperly gained sideline access for a game against Michigan State earlier this season.