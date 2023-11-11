Report: Jim Harbaugh Won't Coach Michigan vs. Penn State, TRO Hearing Set for Nov. 17

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines with Michigan for kickoff of Saturday's game against Penn State.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the official ruling from the judge on Michigan's temporary restraining order was "no order will be signed at this time."

Thamel added there is an in-person hearing scheduled for Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. local time.

Harbaugh and the University of Michigan were awaiting word on its temporary restraining order filed against the Big Ten in the wake of Harbaugh's three-game suspension handed down on Friday under the sportsmanship provision.

The suspension stemmed from the ongoing NCAA investigation into sign-stealing allegations centered around former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions.

A ruling from the Big Ten came after Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported earlier this week the NCAA revealed its findings to the conference, and Big Ten leaders were "mulling" potential discipline for Harbaugh.

Dellenger and Wetzel noted the NCAA findings did not connect Harbaugh to the in-person scouting and recording of opponents' sidelines, which is "essential to a potential lawsuit from the school and coach against the league."

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who will serve as acting head coach, told Fox Sports' Jenny Taft the team is "locked in and ready to go" regardless of what was going to happen with Harbaugh.

Video from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg earlier this morning showed Michigan players and coaches getting off the team bus for their showdown with Penn State, but Harbaugh was not among them.

The three-game suspension for Harbaugh would take up the rest of the regular season, including Saturday's game at Penn State and the Game against Ohio State at the Big House on Nov. 25.

If the judge rules in favor of Harbaugh and Michigan next week, it would allow him to be on the sidelines coaching when the Wolverines play Maryland on Nov. 18.