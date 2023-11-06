NCAA Investigating Alleged Photo of Connor Stalions on Central Michigan's Sideline

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NCAA is now working with Central Michigan to investigate whether former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions gained access to the Chippewas' sideline for their 31-7 loss to Michigan State on Sept. 1.

Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan confirmed Monday the school is working alongside with the NCAA after having first opened an inquiry into the matter:

Having been suspended by the school, Stalions resigned from his job with Michigan as he continues to be the center of a sign-stealing scandal.

Among the developments as the story unfolded was that he reportedly purchased tickets to numerous games around the country that featured either a Big Ten school or a program Michigan could theoretically face in the postseason.

Attempting to decode signs through available footage such as television broadcasts is within NCAA rules. Staffers—or third parties whose services they solicit—are prohibited from videoing the sideline explicitly for that purpose.

The Wolverines' sign-stealing operation was apparently an open secret among some of the schools they played.

The situation quickly veered into the absurd as eagle-eyed college football fans identified a person on the CMU sideline purportedly to be Stalions in disguise. That prompted Central Michigan to examine if Stalions had actually found his way to the sideline.

Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain addressed the matter on Oct. 31. He confirmed Stalions hadn't at the very least obtained a sideline pass in his own name.

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach and Chris Vannini reported the NCAA isn't expected to make any final judgments before the end of the current season. The pressure to act is building on Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, though.

Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported on Nov. 2 that Big Ten athletic directors "continued to encourage action from the league" durng a recent meeting with Pettiti. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported coaches from the conference also spoke with Pettiti, and in their meeting "a chorus of voices encouraged Petitti to take action against Michigan."