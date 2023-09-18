Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Says 3-Game Suspension 'Made Me a Better Coach'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is looking at the positives about his suspension that kept him away from the Wolverines for the first three games of the season.

Harbaugh was suspended for the games as a result of his role in four Level II violations and one Level I violation. This punishment was dealt by the university after the initial NCAA suspension fell through and Harbaugh said it felt like "a baseball bat to the kneecaps or to the shoulder."

As he looks to make his return for the Wolverines' first Big Ten conference game against Rutgers, Harbaugh noted the value he gained from an altered perspective.

"Seeing the game in a different way, through a different lens, I think it's made me a better coach. As a result, we're going to implement some new things that we haven't done as it relates to a few policies around here to make sure I don't ever get sidelined again, ramping that up to a gold standard, and also how we watch the game as an offense."

