Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: 3-Game Suspension Is Like a 'Baseball Bat to the Kneecaps'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan chose to suspend head coach Jim Harbaugh for the first three games of the 2023 season after his agreement with the NCAA on a four-game suspension for his role in four Level II violations and one Level I violation was rejected by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions.

Suffice to say, the colorful Wolverines' head coach was not thrilled with his school's decision.

"Don't want to go into how it was conveyed, but it was conveyed and I respect his decision," he told Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press. "I've heard people comment it's a slap on the wrist, (to me) it's more like a baseball bat to the kneecaps or to the shoulder."

As for how he'll handle Saturday, when Michigan opens its season against East Carolina, Harbaugh called it "uncharted waters" and noted he wasn't sure how he would feel.

"I don't know what it's going to be like," he continued. "Day to day, I've been coaching the team. I'll continue to coach the team. Some people call up and ask my wife what we're going to do for the three week vacation we're about to take. Yeah, she has the same reaction—there isn't one. I'm coaching every single day. "