X

CFB

NEWSTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: 3-Game Suspension Is Like a 'Baseball Bat to the Kneecaps'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 28, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 27: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks at Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Michigan chose to suspend head coach Jim Harbaugh for the first three games of the 2023 season after his agreement with the NCAA on a four-game suspension for his role in four Level II violations and one Level I violation was rejected by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions.

    Suffice to say, the colorful Wolverines' head coach was not thrilled with his school's decision.

    "Don't want to go into how it was conveyed, but it was conveyed and I respect his decision," he told Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press. "I've heard people comment it's a slap on the wrist, (to me) it's more like a baseball bat to the kneecaps or to the shoulder."

    As for how he'll handle Saturday, when Michigan opens its season against East Carolina, Harbaugh called it "uncharted waters" and noted he wasn't sure how he would feel.

    "I don't know what it's going to be like," he continued. "Day to day, I've been coaching the team. I'll continue to coach the team. Some people call up and ask my wife what we're going to do for the three week vacation we're about to take. Yeah, she has the same reaction—there isn't one. I'm coaching every single day. "

    Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: 3-Game Suspension Is Like a 'Baseball Bat to the Kneecaps'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon