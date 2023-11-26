Duke's Mike Elko, Texas A&M Agree to HC Contract After Mark Stoops Rumors

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Texas A&M filled its head coaching vacancy, hiring Mike Elko away from Duke on Monday.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Sunday night that the two sides had reached a deal.

Elko reportedly informed the Blue Devils of the move during a team meeting on Sunday night.

Elko served as the Aggies' defensive coordinator from 2018-2021 under head coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher was fired midseason in 2023, and Elijah Robinson has served as the team's interim head coach.

This news comes one day after conflicting reports involving Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops emerged. Stoops ultimately took to social media to let it be known he was staying with the Wildcats.

Elko left College Station to become the Duke coach ahead of the 2022 season and has had a pretty successful tenure in Durham. The Blue Devils went 9-4 in Elko's first season, including a 30-13 victory over UCF in the Military Bowl, and started 4-0 in 2023 before finishing 7-5 in his second season.

His 16-9 start to his coaching career at Duke has been extremely promising, especially considering the Blue Devils had three consecutive losing seasons prior to his arrival.