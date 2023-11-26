Michigan OL Zak Zinter Posts Photo with Jim Harbaugh After Surgery on Leg Injury

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter underwent successful surgery on Saturday after he suffered a broken tibia and fibula during the Wolverines' 30-24 win over Ohio State.

Zinter's mother originally announced her son's injuries and that he would undergo surgery:

Zinter, a senior guard, was carted off the field during the victory after suffering the injuries.

On the very next play in the third quarter, running back Blake Corum scored on a 22-yard touchdown and flashed the number "65" with his hands in honor of Zinter.

Zinter, a 2022 second-team All-American and potential first-team selection this year, is one of Michigan's captains alongside Corum, linebacker Michael Barrett, defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, left guard Trevor Keegan and cornerback Mike Sainristil.

He's been a crucial cog in one of the best offensive lines in football for a team that is one win away from the College Football Playoff, with Iowa looming on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Zinter's college career is over, but his football career will surely be continuing. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him No. 25 on his big board for the 2024 NFL draft, describing him as a "complete guard who could be a plug-and-play starter in the NFL" in his scouting report:

"He has started 40 games over the past four seasons, all at right guard, and has given up two sacks and just 11 pressures. He has the arm length to stymie interior defensive linemen, and he can drive defenders off the ball in the run game. He can pull as well as any guard I have graded in recent years. What really jumps out is the way he consistently hits a moving target. Zinter has Pro Bowl potential, and his experience will be appealing to teams who want an instant contributor."