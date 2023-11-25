X

    Marvin Harrison Jr.: 'I Don't Have an Answer' on 2024 NFL Draft After OSU-Michigan

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 25, 2023

    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against Junior Colson #25 of the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Ohio State superstar wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.—who likely would be a top-five selection if he chose to declare for the NFL draft—told reporters on Saturday that he doesn't yet know what the future holds for him after his team's 30-24 loss to Michigan.

    "I don't have an answer for you yet," he said.

    The junior wideout looked visibly distraught after Saturday's loss:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Marvin Harrison Jr. after losing to Michigan 😬 <a href="https://t.co/cs4O8Hmkbe">pic.twitter.com/cs4O8Hmkbe</a>

    Harrison was excellent when targeted against Michigan, catching five passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. He was the best player on the field. It's fair to question whether the Buckeyes could have done more to get the ball in his hands.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Marvin Harrison Jr. caught that ball with one arm wrapped up while being tackled 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/bNRua8gF68">pic.twitter.com/bNRua8gF68</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    MARVIN HARRISON JR MAKES IT A THREE-POINT GAME 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFBONFOX</a>) <a href="https://t.co/2DFCPhDdZ6">pic.twitter.com/2DFCPhDdZ6</a>

    For the Harrison has pulled down 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 scores, further cementing his place as a possible top-five pick. The question will be whether he chooses to go pro or sticks around Columbus in one last attempt to win a national championship.

    Given that he could be one of the top overall picks, however, it's hard to imagine him returning to school.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    I can't wait to watch Marvin Harrison, Jr. catch passes for [insert literally any NFL team] next year.

    ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2024 on his big board, trailing only USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The longtime draft guru wrote:

    "Harrison is on track to get my highest pre-draft grade for a wideout since Calvin Johnson (2007) and Larry Fitzgerald (2004). Harrison has everything, from outstanding size and stellar hands to incredible body control and blazing speed. His dad ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash before the 1996 draft but was just under 6 feet when the Colts took him in Round 1. Harrison Jr. is four inches taller and could have similar speed."

    If the Bears stick with Justin Fields at quarterback, they would be a major candidate to use one of their two first-round selections on Harrison. Ditto for the Arizona Cardinals if they keep Kyler Murray. It isn't hard to come up with a scenario for Harrison being a top-three pick if that's the route he chooses to go.