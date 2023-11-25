Marvin Harrison Jr.: 'I Don't Have an Answer' on 2024 NFL Draft After OSU-Michigan

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ohio State superstar wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.—who likely would be a top-five selection if he chose to declare for the NFL draft—told reporters on Saturday that he doesn't yet know what the future holds for him after his team's 30-24 loss to Michigan.

"I don't have an answer for you yet," he said.

The junior wideout looked visibly distraught after Saturday's loss:

Harrison was excellent when targeted against Michigan, catching five passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. He was the best player on the field. It's fair to question whether the Buckeyes could have done more to get the ball in his hands.

For the Harrison has pulled down 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 scores, further cementing his place as a possible top-five pick. The question will be whether he chooses to go pro or sticks around Columbus in one last attempt to win a national championship.

Given that he could be one of the top overall picks, however, it's hard to imagine him returning to school.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2024 on his big board, trailing only USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The longtime draft guru wrote:

"Harrison is on track to get my highest pre-draft grade for a wideout since Calvin Johnson (2007) and Larry Fitzgerald (2004). Harrison has everything, from outstanding size and stellar hands to incredible body control and blazing speed. His dad ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash before the 1996 draft but was just under 6 feet when the Colts took him in Round 1. Harrison Jr. is four inches taller and could have similar speed."