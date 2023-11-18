X

    Jalen Milroe Dominates vs. Chattanooga as Alabama Fans Eye Heisman Trophy Nomination

    Jack MurrayNovember 18, 2023

    LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 11: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on November 11, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Following a long stretch of SEC matchups, Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide had a tune-up matchup against FCS Chattanooga on Saturday.

    To say that the offense was firing on all cylinders would be an understatement as the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 38-7 halftime lead over the Mocs and looked fierce as their SEC Championship matchup against Georgia looms large at the start of December.

    Touchdown Alabama @TDAlabamaMag

    Jalen Milroe rips it to ➡️ Jermaine Burton for the TD.<br><br>Burton coming up big early in his return to the field. <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/VvScQd48et">pic.twitter.com/VvScQd48et</a>

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    Ouzts in for SIX!<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/robbie_ouzts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@robbie_ouzts</a><br><br>📺 ESPN+ <a href="https://t.co/KmYOI4DhCm">pic.twitter.com/KmYOI4DhCm</a>

    Milroe dealt with significant criticism earlier in the season but his steady improvement since was on full display Saturday. Milroe was perfect in the opening quarter, going 10-of-10 for 169 yards and a touchdown, and left the game following the first half with a stat line of 13-of-16 for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

    Nick Kelly @_NickKelly

    Jalen Milroe did not have an incomplete pass in the first quarter. He's 10-10 for 169 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

    The rushing attack produced first-half touchdowns from Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams while Jermaine Burton, Malik Benson and Robbie Ouzts scored through the air. Kristian Story grabbed an interception on the defensive side of the ball while Will Reichard added a field goal to wrap up the first-half scoring.

    Still, the star of the game was Milroe, and fans on social media were quick to praise his improvement and thrust him into the Heisman conversation.

    Isaac Barry @BarryIsaacb91

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a> for Heisman! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> <a href="https://t.co/x4l8zGgnv6">https://t.co/x4l8zGgnv6</a>

    CFBLIVE247 @CFBLive247_

    Jalen Milroe passing efficiency these past couple weeks have been kinda awesome.<br><br>Could be the defenses they've faced but still props on him for balling like this constantly.

    Roll Tide #18™ 🐘 @jerrysandersRTR

    Jalen Milroe for Heisman... <a href="https://t.co/voIAHRUagf">pic.twitter.com/voIAHRUagf</a>

    The Bama Standard™️🐘 @TheBamaStandard

    Jalen Milroe is on the cusp of Crimson Tide history! One more TD and he'll lock horns with the legendary Najee Harris at 30, aiming for that coveted ninth spot in Bama's single-season TD rankings. Current count: 29. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CollegeFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CollegeFootball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AlabamaFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AlabamaFootball</a>

    Blake @SteelersMafiaaa

    Jalen Milroe is HIM

    kyleman @kyleman

    Jalen Milroe has really grown and found something through the season. It's kind of impressive. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a>

    jordan @myvansaredirty

    Jalen Milroe remains unstoppable.

    Andrew Kinzer @SkinzerHTTR

    Jalen Milroe should win the Heisman

    willis 🔱 @SmvWillis

    jalen milroe on my television <a href="https://t.co/YGLf6AMkJH">pic.twitter.com/YGLf6AMkJH</a>

    SadColtsFan @SadCoItsFan

    (Alabama Post) Jalen Milroe looks 900x better since the beginning of the season. If we played Texas rn we would win. No doubt in my mind

    Brooks Carter @BrooksACarter

    Jalen Milroe now has 14 total TDs in his last 10 quarters of play

    The Crimson Tide will re-enter SEC play following the game against the Mocs and the remainder of the season will be full of emotional matchups. The Crimson Tide will take on rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl next week, and will follow that up with the aforementioned Conference Championship against Georgia.

    If all goes well, Alabama may be taking its talents to the College Football Playoff with a chance to take home a National title for the first time since the 2020 season.