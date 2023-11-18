Jalen Milroe Dominates vs. Chattanooga as Alabama Fans Eye Heisman Trophy Nomination

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Following a long stretch of SEC matchups, Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide had a tune-up matchup against FCS Chattanooga on Saturday.

To say that the offense was firing on all cylinders would be an understatement as the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 38-7 halftime lead over the Mocs and looked fierce as their SEC Championship matchup against Georgia looms large at the start of December.

Milroe dealt with significant criticism earlier in the season but his steady improvement since was on full display Saturday. Milroe was perfect in the opening quarter, going 10-of-10 for 169 yards and a touchdown, and left the game following the first half with a stat line of 13-of-16 for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

The rushing attack produced first-half touchdowns from Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams while Jermaine Burton, Malik Benson and Robbie Ouzts scored through the air. Kristian Story grabbed an interception on the defensive side of the ball while Will Reichard added a field goal to wrap up the first-half scoring.

Still, the star of the game was Milroe, and fans on social media were quick to praise his improvement and thrust him into the Heisman conversation.

The Crimson Tide will re-enter SEC play following the game against the Mocs and the remainder of the season will be full of emotional matchups. The Crimson Tide will take on rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl next week, and will follow that up with the aforementioned Conference Championship against Georgia.