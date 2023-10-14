Jalen Milroe, Alabama Called Out by Fans for 2nd-Half Struggles in Win over Arkansas

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe started out Saturday's game against Arkansas with a string of explosive passes, but he slowed down in a major way in the second half as the No. 11 Crimson Tide eeked out a 24-21 victory in front of their home fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Milroe finished with 238 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-21 passing while also adding a rushing touchdown as Alabama improved to 6-1 and 4-0 in SEC play. He looked to be on his way to a memorable day when he showed off his deep-ball prowess in the first half, throwing a 79-yard bomb to Kobe Prentice for his first score and a 29-yard connection to Amari Niblack for his second.

However, the Alabama offense looked out of sorts coming out of the locker room after halftime. The team failed to reach the end zone in the second half, with its only second-half points coming on a field goal midway through the third quarter. At one point, Milroe threw eight straight incompletions. It didn't help that he was under pressure for much of the game, as the Razorbacks sacked him five times.

Milroe managed to make a couple of plays when it counted most, picking up a few key first downs late in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

Still, the performance by him and the rest of the Crimson Tide offense left much to be desired, and fans on social media didn't let them off the hook:

Milroe has been enjoying a steady progression in his development this season, and there are good things he can take away from Saturday's game. However, there were too many missed opportunities, and Alabama's offense suffered.

This year's Crimson Tide team is far from the powerhouse squad that head coach Nick Saban deployed over the past few years. A game like Saturday presents a teachable moment that should help Alabama as it moves forward this season.