MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Be Posted Monday amid Dodgers, Phillies Buzz

The most highly-touted Japanese player to enter MLB since Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to be posted Monday, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. That means teams will have 45 days to negotiate with the star right-hander beginning Tuesday.

Yamamoto, 25, has been one of the most dominant players in Nippon Professional Baseball over the past several years, becoming the star of the Orix Buffaloes while winning nearly every major individual award.

He is expected to be pursued by nearly every major contender in MLB.

