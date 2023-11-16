MLB Rumors: Phillies 'Strongly Considering' Yoshinobu Yamamoto If Aaron Nola Leaves

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are "strongly considering" right-handed starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto if Aaron Nola doesn't re-sign with the team in free agency, per Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"If he doesn't, the Phillies are strongly considering right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto as a top-of-the-rotation starter to sign in free agency," Coffey wrote.

"Like many teams, the Phillies have sent scouts to see Yamamoto, but sources say their interest in him is far from cursory."

"They've done significant work on Yamamoto," a National League scout told Coffey. "Most teams have sent scouts to see him, but I would say the Phillies should be considered one of the top five or six suitors for his services."

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has previously said re-signing Nola is the team's No. 1 priority.

However, there's significant interest around the league in Nola. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers all have a level of interest in Nola.

The Athletic's Jayson Stark also reported that he believes Nola could command a seven-year deal north of $200 million.

With all that in mind, it's certainly possible Nola heads elsewhere this offseason, perhaps leading to Philadelphia entering the bidding war for Yamamoto.

The 25-year-old Yamamoto has been nothing short of tremendous during his seven-year stint with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, going 70-29 with a 1.72 ERA (0.92 WHIP) and 9.3 K/9 rate. He's a two-time Pacific League MVP who just starred for Japan en route to its World Baseball Classic title, as well.

Of course, there will be competition for Yamamoto, with the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox also interested, per SNY's Andy Martino.

Ultimately, it's no secret the Phillies will be going after starting pitching. They have a top-of-the-rotation pitcher already in Zack Wheeler but will need someone in the No. 2 spot if Nola walks. Yamamoto is obviously a top option, but there are a host of free-agent arms available this year.