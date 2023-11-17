Everton Drop to 19th in Premier League Table After 10-Point Penalty for FFP Violation

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton suddenly finds itself in danger of relegation after a 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules dropped the club to 19th in this season's table on Friday.

In a statement from the Premier League, an independent commission imposed a 10-point deduction on the Blues for a breach of the rules during the 2021-22 season:

"The Premier League issued a complaint against the Club and referred the case to an independent Commission earlier this year. During the proceedings, the Club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending Season 2021/22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute.

"Following a five-day hearing last month, the Commission determined that Everton FC's PSR Calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5million, as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of £105million permitted under the PSRs. The commission concluded that a sporting sanction in the form of a 10-point deduction should be imposed. That sanction has immediate effect."

In response to the punishment, Everton said in a statement it was "shocked and disappointed by the ruling" and will file an appeal:

