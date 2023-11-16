Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Blue Jays Viewed as 'Sleeper' for Top Free Agent by MLB Exec

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

One Major League Baseball executive believes Shohei Ohtani could be playing north of the border in 2024.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the executive sees the Toronto Blue Jays as a "sleeper" for the offseason's biggest free-agent prize.

"The exec's rationale is this: Any plans the Jays had to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to massive extensions might now be on hold," Rosenthal wrote. "George Springer's six-year, $150 million contract expires after 2026. The team remains in need of left-handed power."

This isn't the first time the Blue Jays have been connected to Ohtani.

ESPN's Jeff Passan listed a number of teams as potential suitors for the two-way star, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

However, he also cited a source who said the Blue Jays "want to do something big" this offseason, and adding Ohtani would certainly fit the bill.

They may not have much time to make their pitch considering there has been speculation that the 29-year-old could make his decision before baseball's winter meetings, which are scheduled for Dec. 4-6.

Even though Ohtani won't be able to pitch in 2024 because of elbow surgery, his presence would immediately elevate the Blue Jays onto the short list of World Series contenders.

Opposing pitching staffs already have their hands full with a Toronto lineup that features Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer. Adding Ohtani, who is arguably the best hitter in the league at this point, would mean there are few breaks throughout a lineup that would be loaded with power.

The Los Angeles Angels star slashed .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 135 games in 2023. He did all that while also anchoring the team's pitching staff, so it may not be a stretch to suggest he could be even better at the plate in 2024 with all of his attention focused on the hitting side of the game.

Toronto finished in third place in the American League East last season and needs to find a way to make up ground on the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays all while holding off any pushes from the usual suspects in the New York Yankees and Red Sox.