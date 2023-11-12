Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB GMs Feel Angels FA Will Sign Contract By Winter Meetings

John McCoy/Getty Images

Major League Baseball fans reportedly might not have to wait long for the offseason's biggest domino to fall.

According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Shohei Ohtani might sign his new contract before the winter meetings, which are scheduled for Dec. 4-6. Multiple general managers told Gonzalez the expectation is Ohtani won't wait long to choose a destination, which would surely accelerate the timeline of free agency for other players waiting to see if the top prize reshapes the market with a massive deal.

That massive deal is surely coming, as Gonzalez noted it could be for more than $500 million even though he underwent a second elbow procedure.

His elbow will likely prevent him from pitching in 2024, which does take away from some of the value he brings as a two-way superstar. Still, he is just 29 years old and figures to sign a long-term deal, meaning he could pitch in 2025 and beyond for whichever team wins the sweepstakes.

Ohtani is also talented enough on the offensive side that he can alter the trajectory of a franchise just with his bat.

He slashed .304/.412/.654 with a league-best 44 home runs, 95 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 135 games this past season. Combine that with a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings as a pitcher, and he is well on his way to collecting his second American League MVP in three years.

Ohtani has spent his entire career on the Los Angeles Angels to this point, but he has been connected to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, among others.

"Ohtani could have as many as 10 teams making legitimate offers, and perhaps as many as 20 who'll tell their fanbase they were in on him, too," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote.